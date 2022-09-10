GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($30.61) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($39.80) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €34.18 ($34.88) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.82 ($32.47) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($49.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of €34.92 and a 200-day moving average of €36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

