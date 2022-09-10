Geeq Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.07 or 0.99876187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036930 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

GEEQ is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

