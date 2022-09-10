Gems Market Capitalization Tops $134,586.05 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $134,586.05 and $22,969.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,254.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005544 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00077103 BTC.

Gems Profile

GEM is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. The official website for Gems is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

