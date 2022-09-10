Genaro Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $240,980.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network/en. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network.

Genaro Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow.GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network.”

