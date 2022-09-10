Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.14. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 4,071 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gencor Industries alerts:

Gencor Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $148.63 million, a PE ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.