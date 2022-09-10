Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.04

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.14. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 4,071 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gencor Industries Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $148.63 million, a PE ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.