General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 1.4% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,421,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Trading Up 2.0 %

General Motors stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

General Motors Company Profile



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

