Generation Development Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 134.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Benefit Funds Management & Funds Administration, and Other Business. It offers investment bond product solutions and administration and management services.

