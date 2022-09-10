Generation Development Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.
Generation Development Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 130.72, a current ratio of 134.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39.
Generation Development Group Company Profile
