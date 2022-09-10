Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Achieves $180,752.49 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $180,752.49 and $8,131.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036061 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,618.64 or 0.99927532 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036663 BTC.
About Genesis Shards
Genesis Shards (GS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. The official website for Genesis Shards is www.genshards.com. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
Genesis Shards Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.