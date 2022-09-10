Genshiro (GENS) Price Tops $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Genshiro (GENS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Genshiro has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Genshiro has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $101,172.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genshiro alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002041 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About Genshiro

Genshiro is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genshiro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genshiro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.