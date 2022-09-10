Genshiro (GENS) Trading Up 16% Over Last Week

Genshiro (GENS) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Genshiro has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genshiro has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $101,172.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002041 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

GENS is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

