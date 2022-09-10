Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.00

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 1797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gentex Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,564,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $191,480,000 after buying an additional 249,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,332,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,546,000 after buying an additional 1,466,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

