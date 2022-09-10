Ghost (GHOST) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $574.00

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Ghost coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $574.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,601.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00058549 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00067752 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005536 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076455 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 20,461,169 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

