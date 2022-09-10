Ghost Tree Capital LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 19,972 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $517,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 1,295 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $36,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $517,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,840 shares of company stock worth $2,549,513 over the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 0.2 %

About Vaxcyte

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Stories

