Ghost Tree Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC decreased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,315,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,846 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 275.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,614.37% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. Research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn Singh acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,234 shares in the company, valued at $106,459.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Reid G. Adler acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 334,629 shares in the company, valued at $56,886.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn Singh acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,459.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird cut VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

