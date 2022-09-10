Ghost Tree Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the period. Rocket Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.