Ghost Tree Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430,663 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,711,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 592,525 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,769,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STSA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of STSA opened at $6.41 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

