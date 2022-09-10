Ghost Tree Capital LLC Has $10.58 Million Stock Holdings in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Merus comprises 2.3% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Merus by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,912,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 218,244 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 597,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after acquiring an additional 419,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,897,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $133,531.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 10,870 shares of company stock valued at $249,407 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merus Price Performance

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. Merus has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Merus in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

