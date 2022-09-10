Ghost Tree Capital LLC Invests $5.69 Million in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,691,000. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.2% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after buying an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BCRX opened at $13.45 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.