Ghost Tree Capital LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.8% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 98,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 145,674 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 57,779 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.57 and a beta of 1.24. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 12.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60.

Insider Transactions at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.03. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,183,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,186 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.