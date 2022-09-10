Ghost Tree Capital LLC Trims Stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lowered its position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Aclaris Therapeutics comprises about 0.5% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,355.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

