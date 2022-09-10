Gifto (GTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.74 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Gifto has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

