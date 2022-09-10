Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

GILD opened at $65.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

