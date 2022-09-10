Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.76. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

