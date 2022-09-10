Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.53. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 73,971 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

