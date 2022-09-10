Gitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $33.54 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00011063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $33.54 million and $7.73 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00036001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.07 or 0.99876187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036930 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. The official website for Gitcoin is gitcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.