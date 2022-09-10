Global Game Coin (GGC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.16 Million

Global Game Coin (GGC) traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Global Game Coin has a market capitalization of $26.16 million and $89,680.00 worth of Global Game Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Game Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00010248 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Global Game Coin has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

Global Game Coin Coin Profile

Global Game Coin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2020. Global Game Coin’s total supply is 12,726,274 coins. Global Game Coin’s official Twitter account is @GingrSwiss. Global Game Coin’s official website is gg.world.

Global Game Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG World Lottery is a global lottery created with players in mind, to bring users the opportunity of making all their dreams come true and change their lives forever with the biggest guaranteed minimum jackpot worth $100 000 000.The lottery is based on 5+2 matrix, which means the player picks 5 main numbers within 1 to 50 range and 2 additional numbers from a pool of 12 numbers. Picking all numbers correctly makes the player eligible for the jackpot. The lottery has 13 prize tiers. GG World Lottery is operated by White Lotto BV., Registered address Abraham de Veerstraat 7, Willemstad Curacao. The software is supplied by GG International Ltd registered at Trident Chambers, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands DUNS: #81-549-9714.”

