Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $363.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David S. Charlton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Indemnity Group news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,655. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Charlton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $473,355 in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.