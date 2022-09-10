Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.45. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

About Global Net Lease

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,285.71%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

