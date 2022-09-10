Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $150.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $173.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 736.87, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

