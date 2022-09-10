Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $704,442.84 and $88.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00035967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,700.53 or 1.00103507 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

GSC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 475,044,228 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform launched in December 2017. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc.GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

