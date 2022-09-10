Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ) Shares Up 3.1%

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EBIZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.11. 5,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04.

