Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director Keith O. Cowan Purchases 88,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) Director Keith O. Cowan purchased 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GSAT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.04. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,092,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,695,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

