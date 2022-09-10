GoChain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $153,059.00 (GO)

GoChain (GO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, GoChain has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and $153,059.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain (GO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,190,599,457 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoChain’s official message board is medium.com/gochain.

GoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, GoChain started with an idea to build a network that solved the blockchain scaling problem while bringing an enterprise team and philosophy to the space.GoChain is a smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. Being 100% Ethereum compatible enables GoChain smart contracts to be applicable for tools such as Truffle, OpenZeppelin, and MyEtherWallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

