GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Lee Capital Holdings LLC

Lee Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,029 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after buying an additional 45,651 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.4 %

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.