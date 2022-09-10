goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$196.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$196.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$127.41 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$95.00 and a 12-month high of C$218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 25.67, a current ratio of 25.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$119.24.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$251.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.9799989 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

