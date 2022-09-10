GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.45

Shares of GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 520640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.45. The stock has a market cap of C$463.96 million and a PE ratio of -261.67. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

