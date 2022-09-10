Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Acquired by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Golar LNG accounts for about 6.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Golar LNG worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $30,655,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 4th quarter worth $11,151,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 550,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG Company Profile

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

