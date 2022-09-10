Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG makes up 6.0% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Golar LNG worth $19,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 39.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Golar LNG Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.