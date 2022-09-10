Goldcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,642.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,642.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00295033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002370 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00026337 BTC.

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoinproject.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

