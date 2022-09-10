Golff Price Tops $0.0626 on Top Exchanges (GOF)

Golff (GOF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Golff has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golff has a total market cap of $625,706.92 and $540,128.00 worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golff coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golff alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.

Golff Coin Profile

GOF is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official message board is medium.com/@GolffProtocol. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.