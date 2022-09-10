GOMA Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GOMA)

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. GOMA Finance has a total market capitalization of $773,886.11 and $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GOMA Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GOMA Finance has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002043 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About GOMA Finance

GOMA Finance (CRYPTO:GOMA) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 117,016,098,848,807 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken. The official website for GOMA Finance is gomatoken.com.

GOMA Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

