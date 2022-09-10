Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

