Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.