Gossip Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $7,026.66 and $12.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS.

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

