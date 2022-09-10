Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $6,934.44 and $11.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net .

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

