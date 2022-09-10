Gossip Coin Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $6,934.44 and $11.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded down 58.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS.

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

