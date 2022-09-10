Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (GOVB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Gouverneur Bancorp stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Gouverneur Bancorp has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.
Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile
