Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GOVB opened at $8.75 on Friday. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

