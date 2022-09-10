Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GOVB opened at $8.75 on Friday. Gouverneur Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.
About Gouverneur Bancorp
