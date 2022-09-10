governance ZIL (GZIL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,187.00

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, governance ZIL has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One governance ZIL coin can now be bought for about $11.96 or 0.00055727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. governance ZIL has a market cap of $6.70 million and $16,187.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get governance ZIL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

About governance ZIL

governance ZIL (CRYPTO:GZIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. The official message board for governance ZIL is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for governance ZIL is www.zilliqa.com/staking.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade governance ZIL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy governance ZIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for governance ZIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for governance ZIL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.