Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 204,540 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 292.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,540 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $86,454.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,868 shares of company stock valued at $286,724. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

