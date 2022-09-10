Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 30,823 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 335.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.93.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $289.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

